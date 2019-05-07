Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Alina Zagitova tops ISU World Rankings of best female figure skaters

Sport
May 07, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Zagitova is now the first Russian female figure skater to win all awards in ladies singles competitions

Alina Zagitova

Alina Zagitova

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018 Olympic Champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova tops the ISU (International Skating Union) list of the world’s best female figure skaters, the ISU press service reported on Tuesday.

Zagitova, 16, holds the first place in the ISU World Rankings with 4,510 points. Last season she earned 2,620 points having won the gold of the 2019 ISU World Championship in Japan’s Saitama as well as the silver of the European Championship and the silver of the ISU Grand Prix.

In addition to the gold of the 2019 ISU World Championship, Zagitova is the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics gold medalist in singles and the silver medalist in the team event.

Zagitova is now the first Russian female figure skater to win all awards in ladies singles competitions as she is also the winner of the 2018 European Championships in Moscow and the gold medalist of the 2017-2018 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya.

Japan’s 21-year-old figure skater Satoko Miyahara is ranked as the World’s No. 2 in the ISU ratings list with 3,459 points and she is closely followed by another Russian figure skater Yevgeniya Medvedeva with 3,384 points.

The rest of the top-10 of the world’s best female figure skaters: 4. Kaori Sakamoto (Japan, 3,305 points); 5. Rika Kihira (Japan, 3,128 points); 6. Elizabet Tursynbaeva (Kazakhstan, 3,108 points); 7. Bradie Tennell (the United States, 2,905 points); 8. Mai Mihara (Japan, 2,903 points); 9. Stanislava Konstantinova (Russia, 2,514 points); 10. Sofia Samodurova (Russia, 2,345 points).


