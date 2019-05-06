Critics of WADA’s decision to reinstate Russia 'guided by political motivations'

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Criticism voiced in regard to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) decision to find the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliant again with the global organization’s Code is rather politically motivated than based on principles of clean sports, InsideTheGames sports web portal reported on Monday citing WADA President Craig Reedie.

A number of National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) criticized WADA after the global anti-doping body confirmed its decision in January that RUSADA was again compliant with the international Code.

"Most of them clearly begin to understand that it doesn't make much sense for them to complain about what we have done because the alternative seemed to be to some NADOs was to keep Russia non-compliant forever," WADA President Reedie was quoted by InsideTheGames as saying.

"I have to say a number of the NADOs were thinking entirely on a political basis and not a practical basis," Reedie stated.

"We live in a political world and they are entitled to their views but my view is, that as President of the organization, is to see through the logic, sensible and legal way of doing this," the WADA president added.

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) held a conference call on January 22 and, based on the recommendations provided by the agency’s Compliance and Review Committee (CRC), ruled to uphold the compliance status of RUSADA.

The WADA Compliance and Review Committee recommended the Executive Committee to take no further sanctions against RUSADA at the moment and the ExCo upheld the recommendation.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of RUSADA on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.