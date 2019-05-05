Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian cabinet adjusts list of banned substances in sports in line with WADA requirements

Sport
May 05, 16:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In September 2018, WADA released its 2019 Prohibited List of Substances and Methods that came into force starting January 1, 2019

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s government has revised the list of substances prohibited for use in sports in line with a similar list approved by the global anti-doping body for 2019. A respective decree has been released on the website of the cabinet of ministers on Sunday.

In September 2018, WADA released its 2019 Prohibited List of Substances and Methods that came into force starting January 1, 2019. For a substance or method to be added to the list, it must be determined that it meets two of the following three criteria: it has the potential to enhance or enhances sport performance, it represents an actual or potential health risk to the athletes, or it violates the spirit of sport, WADA said.

"The signed decree brings the list in line with (WADA) Prohibited List for 2019, which contains substances and methods prohibited to athletes in-and out-of-competition," an explanatory note to the Russian decree said.

