Maria Sharapova withdraws from WTA tennis tournament in Rome due to shoulder injury

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has pulled out from the WTA (Women Tennis Association) tennis tournament in Italy’s Rome, which runs between May 13 and 19, the press service of the tournament’s organizers reported.

According to the press service, Sharapova, who is currently ranked 28th in the WTA Rankings, made a decision to withdraw from the tournament citing a shoulder injury. Her vacated place in the upcoming tournament went to WTA’s No. 45 Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

The Russian tennis star hit the tennis courts last time this year in January. In the opening round of the WTA tournament in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on January 28, Sharapova defeated Daria Gavrilova of Australia and was set to face her compatriot Daria Kasatkina in the following round, but she withdrew from the tournament citing a shoulder injury.

Sharapova, who turned 32 last month, is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

In 2018 Sharapova participated in 11 tennis tournaments, including four Grand Slam competitions. Her best results last season were the semifinals of the tournaments in China’s Shenzhen and Italy’s Rome.

Playing at the Grand Slam tournaments last year Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals of the Roland-Garros in France, was knocked out in the opening round at the Wimbledon and reached the fourth round stage of the US Open.

At the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year, the 2019 Australian Open, Sharapova managed to reach the 4th round, where she suffered a defeat of 6-4; 1-6; 4-6 to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.