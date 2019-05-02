Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Barcelona defeats Liverpool 3-0 in UEFA Champions League semifinals 1st leg match

Sport
May 02, 3:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The score of the match at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona was opened by hosts’ striker Luis Suarez 26 minutes into the match

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Spain’s Barcelona FC defeated at home 3-0 England’s Liverpool FC on Wednesday night in the 1st leg match of the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League.

The score of the match at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona was opened by hosts’ striker Luis Suarez 26 minutes into the match. This was 500th scored goal for Barcelona FC in matches of the UEFA Champions League.

The score of 1-0 remained unchanged until the second half of the match, when Barcelona’s Captain Lionel Messi scored a double (75th and 82nd minute) to secure his team’s confident 3-0 win over guests Liverpool FC.

This was 100th match for Messi in the capacity of Barcelona’s captain and his two goals on Wednesday night marked the figure of 600 goals, which he scored playing for the Spanish club.

The 2nd leg semifinals match between Barcelona and Liverpool is scheduled for May 7 at the Anfield Stadium.

In the other UEFA Champions League’s semifinals England’s Tottenham lost on Tuesday night 0-1 to Dutch FC Ajax. Their 2nd leg semifinals encounter is scheduled for May 8.

