WADA successfully retrieves doping samples from Moscow lab

Sport
April 30, 21:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Experts of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have successfully retrieved doping samples from the Moscow laboratory, the WADA press service informed on Friday.

"WADA can confirm that a five-person team has successfully retrieved 2,262 samples from the laboratory, which had been split into A and B samples and contained within 4,524 collection bottles," the press service stated. "The samples have now been taken out of Moscow and are on their way to a WADA-accredited laboratory outside of Russia.".

