Spartak Moscow FC to have new vice president and director general, says source

Sport
April 29, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A source close to the situation said Sergei Mikhailov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Russian financial holding company IFD Kapital Group, will not be replacing Nail Izmailov

Sergei Mikhailov, member of the Board of Directors of the Russian financial holding company IFD Kapital Group

Sergei Mikhailov, member of the Board of Directors of the Russian financial holding company IFD Kapital Group

© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Sergei Mikhailov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Russian financial holding company IFD Kapital Group, will not be replacing Nail Izmailov in the post of the vice president of Spartak Moscow football club, a source close to the situation told TASS on Monday.

"Spartak Moscow FC announced last week on Friday that Izmailov will resign from the post of the club’s vice president after the 2018/2019 season. Sports Director Sergei Rodionov was also reported to leave the club. Sports web portal Championat.ru announced on Saturday that Mikhailov would take the post of Izmailov in the club.

"Mikhailov is definitely not replacing Izmailov," the source said. "The club will have a new vice president and director general."

Izmailov has worked with Spartak Moscow FC since 2013. Besides the post of the vice president, he is also the club’s director general, after replacing Rodionov in this post in December 2018. Rodionov, who served as the director general from June 2015 to December 2018, was appointed the sports director of the club.

Mikhailov is a member of the Board of Directors of Spartak since 2004.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and is the holder of other numerous titles and trophies.

