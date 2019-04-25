Washington Capitals’ defeat in NHL playoffs Round 1 was not shocking, says expert

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Washington Capital’s defeat in the NHL Round 1 playoffs to the Stanley Cup did not come as a shock, Russia’s ex-hockey forward, Olympic silver and bronze medalist Alexei Yashin told TASS on Thursday.

Reigning Stanley Cup champions Washington Capitals lost on Wednesday night 3-4 (in 2nd overtime) to Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the playoffs 1st round, ending their journey for another Stanley Cup.

"I believed that Washington would win, moreover, it was leading 3-1 in the course of the match and was in full control of the game, but this is ice hockey and anything can happen. This is why we saw such result today," Yashin said adding that we would rather not call the defeat of the Capitals in the playoffs 1st round as a shock.

Yashin, who played in the past for NHL’s Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders, pointed to the fact that none of this regular season’s winners of NHL four divisions managed to clear Round 1 of the playoffs.

"It speaks for the fact how equal are all teams and how close they are to each other," he said. "I don’t mean that each team is capable of beating every team, but this season showed us that there are no obvious outsiders. The first round was very tough on the leaders."

After Washington Capitals lost in the playoffs, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) announced that the national team’s coaching staff summoned NHL club’s players Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov to join the national squad for the 2019 IIHF World Championship.