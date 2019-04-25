Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington Capitals’ defeat in NHL playoffs Round 1 was not shocking, says expert

Sport
April 25, 21:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s ex-hockey forward, Olympic silver, bronze medalist Alexei Yashin pointed to the fact that none of this regular season’s winners of NHL four divisions managed to clear Round 1 of the playoffs

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Washington Capital’s defeat in the NHL Round 1 playoffs to the Stanley Cup did not come as a shock, Russia’s ex-hockey forward, Olympic silver and bronze medalist Alexei Yashin told TASS on Thursday.

Reigning Stanley Cup champions Washington Capitals lost on Wednesday night 3-4 (in 2nd overtime) to Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the playoffs 1st round, ending their journey for another Stanley Cup.

"I believed that Washington would win, moreover, it was leading 3-1 in the course of the match and was in full control of the game, but this is ice hockey and anything can happen. This is why we saw such result today," Yashin said adding that we would rather not call the defeat of the Capitals in the playoffs 1st round as a shock.

Read also
Dmitry Orlov, Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov

Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Orlov summoned to join national team for IIHF World Championship

Yashin, who played in the past for NHL’s Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders, pointed to the fact that none of this regular season’s winners of NHL four divisions managed to clear Round 1 of the playoffs.

"It speaks for the fact how equal are all teams and how close they are to each other," he said. "I don’t mean that each team is capable of beating every team, but this season showed us that there are no obvious outsiders. The first round was very tough on the leaders."

After Washington Capitals lost in the playoffs, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) announced that the national team’s coaching staff summoned NHL club’s players Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov to join the national squad for the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT