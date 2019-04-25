Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian 2014 Olympic Champ in short track Grigoryev wraps up with his sports career

Sport
April 25, 19:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 36-year-old short track speed skater was born in Ukraine’s Sumy, but changed his citizenship from Ukrainian to Russian in 2007

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian 2014 Olympic Champion in short track speed skating Vladimir Grigoryev told TASS on Thursday he wrapped up with his sports career and will now focus on coaching work with the national team.

"Yes, I have wrapped up with my career and this decision is the result of my appointment to the coaching staff of the national team," Grigoryev said.

"This appointment will be announced officially on June 1, but in fact my coaching work starts on April 28 since the season begins much earlier and contracts are usually signed much later," he added.

Grigoryev won gold in 5,000m relay and silver in 1,000m events at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi. Skating for the Russian national team he also won the silver of the 2013 World Championship in 5,000m relay and the bronze of the 2013 European Championship.

The 36-year-old short track speed skater was born in Ukraine’s Sumy, but changed his citizenship from Ukrainian to Russian in 2007. He competed for the Ukrainian national team at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy’s Torino.

Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
