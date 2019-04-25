Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Medvedev through to quarterfinals of ATP tennis tournament in Barcelona

Sport
April 25, 15:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian tennis player won four different ATP tournaments in his career

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev

© EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated in straight sets on Thursday Mackenzie McDonald of the United States to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2019 ATP tennis tournament Barcelona Open, which offers $3 million in prize money up for grabs.

The third-round encounter on a clay court in Barcelona between Medvedev and McDonald lasted for 1 hour 19 minutes and the 23-year-old Russian routed the US player 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev’s quarterfinals opponent will be decided after the clash between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

The Russian tennis player is the winner of four different ATP tournaments and his best result playing in the Grand Slam series was the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open. Medvedev is currently ranked 14th in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Ratings.

The 2019 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell is played on outdoor clay courts and held this year at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona between April 22 and 28.

Tennis
