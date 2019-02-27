Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ticket prices for UFC showdown in Russia’s St. Petersburg to range between $45 and $380

Sport
February 27, 13:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The UFC is the largest MMA promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-ranked fighters

© AP Photo/Gregory Payan

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Ticket prices for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) tournament in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on April 20 will range between 3,000 and 25,000 rubles ($45-380), UFC Vice President Andrei Gromovsky said on Wednesday.

"The lowest price for the tickets stands at 3,000 rubles while the highest reaches 25,000," Gromovsky told journalists.

UFC official website announced last Friday that the famous mixed fighting tournament comes to Russia’s St. Petersburg for the first time and will be held at the Yubileiny Sports Complex, which has an over 7,000-seat capacity, and ticket sales will be launched on March 1.

According to the UFC, "Popularity for the sport in Russia has grown hugely over recent years and is home to some of the UFC’s most dominant fighters."

The prime fight of the UFC showdown on April 20 will be the heavyweight division clash between Russia’s Alexander "Drago" Volkov (W30; L7) and Alistair "The Demolition Man" Overeem (W44; L17) from the Netherlands.

The UFC is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-ranked fighters. A number of Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov.

ADVERTISEMENT