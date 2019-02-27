Russia makes it into top 10 of FIBA World Ranking Men

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian national basketball team’s recent victory over Finland on Sunday promoted it to tenth place in the FIBA World Ranking Men, which serves as the basis to determine the seeds and pots for the draw of the upcoming World Cup, the world’s governing body for basketball said on Tuesday.

With 525.29 points and the tenth place in the ranking, Russia is to be placed in pot 2 for the draw first-ever 32-team World Cup, to be held in China between August 31 and September 15. The drawing ceremony will take place in China’s Shenzhen on March 16.

The top seeds will be tournament hosts China and the seven best ranked qualified teams - USA, Spain, France, Serbia, Argentina, Lithuania and Greece.

Pot 2 lists Russia, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Puerto Rico, Turkey, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Germany, Canada, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Montenegro, the Philippines and South Korea will be in Pot 3.

Pot 4 will comprise Nigeria, Senegal, New Zealand, Angola, Japan, Jordan, Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire.