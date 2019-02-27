Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia makes it into top 10 of FIBA World Ranking Men

Sport
February 27, 2:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

With 525.29 points and the tenth place in the ranking, Russia is to be placed in pot 2

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian national basketball team’s recent victory over Finland on Sunday promoted it to tenth place in the FIBA World Ranking Men, which serves as the basis to determine the seeds and pots for the draw of the upcoming World Cup, the world’s governing body for basketball said on Tuesday.

With 525.29 points and the tenth place in the ranking, Russia is to be placed in pot 2 for the draw first-ever 32-team World Cup, to be held in China between August 31 and September 15. The drawing ceremony will take place in China’s Shenzhen on March 16.

The top seeds will be tournament hosts China and the seven best ranked qualified teams - USA, Spain, France, Serbia, Argentina, Lithuania and Greece.

Pot 2 lists Russia, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Puerto Rico, Turkey, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Germany, Canada, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Montenegro, the Philippines and South Korea will be in Pot 3.

Pot 4 will comprise Nigeria, Senegal, New Zealand, Angola, Japan, Jordan, Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
10
Father of Russian hockey: 100 years since the birth of Anatoly Tarasov
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to mediate Venezuela crisis — UN envoy
2
Butina’s passport handed over to US immigration to speed up deportation
3
Arianespace CEO confirms Soyuz ready for blastoff
4
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
5
Latest Karakurt-class missile corvette laid down for Russian Navy
6
Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM
7
Russia’s Kaspersky Lab employee convicted of high treason to appeal sentence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT