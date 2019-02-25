<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-KX9ZXT" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Tags
Media
Press Releases
Infographics
Special projects
Select the city
Moscow
St.-Petersburg
Novosibirsk
Ekaterinburg
Nizhny Novgorod
Samara
Kazan
Omsk
Chelyabinsk
Rostov-on-Don
Ufa
Volgograd
Perm
Krasnoyarsk
Voronezh
Currency converter
USD
EUR
GBP
CHF
JPY
CNY
Back to Currency converter
Exchange rate
USD
→
RUR
Сurrency Converter
History course
Please enter an amount
Amount:
From:
↔
To:
Exchange rate on:
26.02.2019
25.02.2019
24.02.2019
23.02.2019
22.02.2019
21.02.2019
20.02.2019
^
News Feed
Sections
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
RUSSIA-JAPAN DISPUTE OVER KURIL ISLANDS
RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
World
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN UKRAINE
Business & Economy
SPIEF-2018
EURASIAN ECONOMIC UNION
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
More
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
All news
News Feed
News
Search
Topics
All
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Emergencies
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
More news
Putin congratulates Kulizhnikov with gold of 2019 World Sprint Speed Skating Championships
Sport
February 25, 21:24
UTC+3
MOSCOW
The Russian leader also extended his congratulations to the coaching staff of the speed skater
Share
0 pages in this article
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
10
Father of Russian hockey: 100 years since the birth of Anatoly Tarasov
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
UN SC to hold emergency meeting on Venezuela February 26 at US request
4
Maduro-Trump meeting would resolve Venezuela crisis, says top diplomat
5
Third generation Ratnik combat gear to be displayed at Army-2019 in June
6
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
7
Serbia receives four MiG-29 fighter jets from Belarus - defense minister
1
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
2
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
3
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
4
Pro-European opposition says Moldova parliamentary election was rigged
5
Middle East countries eye Russia’s latest shipborne air defense missile/gun system
6
Lavrov warns Washington's stance at negotiations with North Korea will have no effect
7
Third generation Ratnik combat gear to be displayed at Army-2019 in June
1
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
2
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
3
NATO starts worrying after learning about Russia's plans to deploy new weapons — diplomat
4
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
5
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
6
Putin cautions if threatened, Russia could target US missiles ‘hosts’ and America as well
7
Putin calls on US to calculate ‘range and speed’ of Russia’s advanced weapons
TOP STORIES
SITUATION AROUND INF TREATY
VENEZUELA'S POLITICAL CRISIS
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
MARIA BUTINA'S CASE
BREXIT
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT