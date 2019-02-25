Nornickel’s volunteers go to Krasnoyarsk to work at Universiade

KRASNOYARSK, February 25. /TASS/. The first group of Nornickel’s volunteers went from Norilsk to Krasnoyarsk to work there at the Winter Universiade, the company said in on Monday.

The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019. Nornickel is the Universiade’s general partner.

"The first group of 36 volunteers has left for Krasnoyarsk’s Yemelyanovo airport on February 25," the company said.

At first, the volunteers will receive initial instructions, will see the venues, and on February 28 they will attend the dress rehearsal of the Games’ opening ceremony.

The total of 110 volunteers from Norilsk, including Nornickel’s employees, will go to Krasnoyarsk. The youngest volunteer, who is 16, will go to the Universiade together with her parents. The company quoted her father as saying: "Our daughter was the first to learn about the opportunity to be a volunteer, and we decided to support her, so we all are flying there," the father said. "This is great and very inspiring."

TASS wrote earlier that about 5,000 volunteers would be working at the Universiade - 3,900 come from the Krasnoyarsk Region and 1,100 come from Russia’s other regions and from abroad. About 60 team leaders have taken special courses at Nornickel’s expense.

About the Universiade

The Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013.

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk offers 76 sets of medals in 11 sports competitions, which are Alpine Skiing, Curling, Biathlon, Figure Skating, Cross-Country Skiing, Ice Hockey, Snowboard, Short Track Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Bandy and Ski Orienteering.