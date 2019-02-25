Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia may gather for training camp in Far East ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup in China

February 25, 18:19 UTC+3 PERM

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is scheduled to be hosted by China August 31-September 15 and the Draw for the global tournament has been scheduled for March 16

PERM, February 25. /TASS/. The Russian national basketball team is most likely to gather for its training camp in Russia’s Far East ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and play friendly matches there as well, Andrei Kirilenko, the president of the Russian Basketball Federation (RBF), told TASS.

"The World Cup is hosted by China and this is why we consider organizing a training camp and playing friendly matches in the Far East, so that the team can get used to the local climate and the region," Kirilenko said in an interview with TASS.

Playing at home against Finland on Sunday night in the city of Perm in Russia’s Urals as part of the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers, the hosts blitzed to a confident 91-76 win to secure a berth in the final list of 32 teams vying for the global champion’s title in China this summer.

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is scheduled to be hosted by China between August 31 and September 15 and the Draw for the global tournament has been scheduled for March 16.

Three more national teams out of 32 remain to be selected before the March 16 Final Draw, while the 29 already qualified teams include: Angola, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Cote d’Ivoire, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Senegal, Serbia, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, the United States and Venezuela.

