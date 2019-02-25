Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cuba-born volleyball player Camejo files papers with FIVB for Russian sports citizenship

Sport
February 25, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Camejo, a 32-year-old wing-spiker, is currently playing for Zenit St. Petersburg volleyball club

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Cuba-born volleyball player Oreol Camejo has filed documents with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) requesting the change of his sports citizenship from Cuban to Russian, Alexander Yaremenko, the secretary general of the Russian Volleyball Federation (RVF), told TASS on Monday.

"Camejo has submitted documents requesting the change of the sports citizenship and we (RVF) have also filed papers to back up his request," Yaremenko said in an interview with TASS.

"This issue will be dealt with at the FIVB Board of Administration meeting in March," the RVF president said.

Camejo, a 32-year-old wing-spiker, is currently playing for Zenit St. Petersburg volleyball club and he was granted the Russian citizenship in 2018. According to FIVB regulations, Camejo had to be under two years of the so-called quarantine in order to officially change the sports citizenship to participate in international tournament as part of a new national team.

