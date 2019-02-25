Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Basketball Federation chief: Russia-Finland Basketball World Cup game was ‘nailbiter’

Sport
February 25, 8:35 UTC+3 PERM

The team did the unthinkable, Andrey Kirilenko said

PERM, February 25./TASS/. The President of the Russian Basketball Federation President Andrey Kirilenko said the final match of the World Cup qualifying tournament, in which Russia defeated Finland, was a real nailbiter.

The Russian team won 91-76, qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The match was held in Perm, Russian Urals region.

World’s governing basketball body green-lights players to wear hijabs at games

"The team did the unthinkable. The game was a real thriller. I am glad that we’ve got a team that has coped with all difficulties. It is pleasant that the steps we [RBF] take, yield results," Kirilenko told TASS.

"In its potentials, our team can compete for World Cup medals. Think about EuroBasket 2017. There was no trust, we were laughed ahead of the tournament," he added.

China will host the Basketball World Cup between August 30 and September 15.

