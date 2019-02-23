Russian female athlete wins silver in IBU European Championships sprint competition

TASS, February 23. Russian athlete Yekaterina Yurlova-Percht has come in second in the women 7.5-kilometer sprint competition at the 2019 IBU (International Biathlon Union) European Championships, held in Minsk, Belarus.

Swedish athlete Mona Brursson took the gold, while another Swedish skier Hanna Oeberg came in third.

This is the third medal for team Russia at the championships so far. Earlier, Dmitry Malyshko came in third in the men 10-kilometer sprint competition, and Malyshko, along with his fellow Russian biathlete Yevgeniya Pavlova also won gold in singles mixed relay competition.