Russian athletes grab gold in Luge World Cup doubles race

SOCHI, February 23. /TASS/. Russian athletes Alexander Denisev and Vladislav Antonov have won the gold in a doubles race at the final stage of the 2018-2019 Luge World Cup series held in Sochi.

On the score of two attempts, the Russians have shown the time of 1 minute 39.814 seconds. They were followed by Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (+0.053 seconds) and Russians Vsevolod Kashkin and Konstantin Korshunov (+0.193).

The 2018/2019 FIL (International Luge Federation) World Cup series began in Austria’s Innsbruck on November 24, 2018 and, with 10 stages in different locations, the tournament is scheduled to be completed at the track in Russia’s Sochi this weekend.