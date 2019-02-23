Russian athlete wins bronze in IBU European Championships sprint competition

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian athlete Dmitry Malyshko has come in third in the men 10-kilometer sprint competition at the 2019 IBU (International Biathlon Union) European Championships, held in Minsk, Belarus.

Norwegian athlete Tarjei Boe took the gold, while Swedish skier Jesper Nelin came in second.

By scoring third in the European Championships, Malyshko automatically qualifies for the IBU World Championships, which will take place from March 7 to March 17 in the Swedish town of Oestersund.

This is the second medal for team Russia at the championships so far. Earlier, Malyshko and his fellow Russian biathlete Yevgeniya Pavlova won gold in singles mixed relay competition.

A women 7.5-kilometer sprint competition will take place later on Saturday. The IBU European Championships are held until February 24.