Russia, Germany remain as final bidders for hosting 2021 UEFA Champions League final

Sport
February 22, 21:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Those locations are Munich's Arena Munich and Saint Petersburg Stadium

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. A bid from the Russian second largest city of Saint Petersburg to host the final match of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League’s season has been accepted along with a bid from Germany’s Munich, the UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

The UEFA announced on November 1 that St. Petersburg was one of the two cities, which had submitted a declaration of interest to host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. The other city was Germany’s Munich.

The European governing football body announced on Friday that it "received bid dossiers from nine member associations to host UEFA club competition finals in 2021," including the Champions League final match.

The dossiers, according to the UEFA, include two bids to host the UEFA Champions League final in 2021, and the confirmed bidders are:

1. Germany, Munich, Arena Munich

2. Russia, St. Petersburg, Saint Petersburg Stadium

"The decision on the 2021 UEFA Champions League final will be made in September 2019, although the bidding process will not be reopened and remains reserved to the registered bidders," the UEFA said in its statement.

Russia’s St. Petersburg was earlier granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. A newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 68,000-seat capacity stadium designed to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017.

