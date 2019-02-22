Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UEFA official pledges support for newly-elected president of Russian Football Union

Sport
February 22, 17:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexander Dyukov, the chief executive of Gazprom Neft and the chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenit St. Petersburg FC, was elected to take charge of the RFU

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will render all required assistance for Alexander Dyukov, the newly-elected president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Zoran Lakovic, director of national associations at UEFA, said on Friday.

Dyukov, the chief executive of Russian oil major Gazprom Neft and the chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenit St. Petersburg football club, was elected to take charge of the RFU earlier in the day.

Read also
Russian Football Union President Alexander Dyukov

Gazprom Neft CEO Dyukov elected to take charge of Russian Football Union

"I can confirm that [UEFA President] Aleksander Ceferin and Alexander Dyukov have already established strong ties," Lakovic told journalists. "I guarantee that the Union of European Football Associations will provide an all-embracing support for the new RFU president."

Lakovic added that the RFU had been always "one of the most important partners for UEFA."

"We must carry on with our mutual cooperation and this is why this day is important not for the football in Russia but the Europe as well," the UEFA official added.

The voting to elect the new head of Russia’s governing football body took place at the RFU extraordinary conference in the Russian capital on February 22.

All candidates wishing to run in the election had the time to submit a set of required documents with the RFU Election Committee by January 13. Dyukov, 51, was the only candidate, whose documents were submitted before the deadline and accepted.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko announced in mid-December at the RFU Executive Committee’s session in Moscow his decision to resign as the RFU president. Sergei Pryadkin, the president of the Russian Premier League (RPL), was appointed the acting RFU president until the Union’s presidential election on February 22.

RPL President Pryadkin said later that he had no plans of submitting his candidacy for the RFU presidential post and would serve as the acting president in Russia’s governing body of football until the elections in February.

In the period between 2008 and 2017, Dyukov also served as the president of Zenit St. Petersburg FC. During this period, the football club from Russia’s second largest city won three national football championships (2010, 2012, 2015), took two Russia Cups (2010, 2016) and also won the 2008 UEFA Cup and the 2008 UEFA Super Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
10
Father of Russian hockey: 100 years since the birth of Anatoly Tarasov
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT