UEFA official pledges support for newly-elected president of Russian Football Union

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will render all required assistance for Alexander Dyukov, the newly-elected president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Zoran Lakovic, director of national associations at UEFA, said on Friday.

Dyukov, the chief executive of Russian oil major Gazprom Neft and the chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenit St. Petersburg football club, was elected to take charge of the RFU earlier in the day.

"I can confirm that [UEFA President] Aleksander Ceferin and Alexander Dyukov have already established strong ties," Lakovic told journalists. "I guarantee that the Union of European Football Associations will provide an all-embracing support for the new RFU president."

Lakovic added that the RFU had been always "one of the most important partners for UEFA."

"We must carry on with our mutual cooperation and this is why this day is important not for the football in Russia but the Europe as well," the UEFA official added.

The voting to elect the new head of Russia’s governing football body took place at the RFU extraordinary conference in the Russian capital on February 22.

All candidates wishing to run in the election had the time to submit a set of required documents with the RFU Election Committee by January 13. Dyukov, 51, was the only candidate, whose documents were submitted before the deadline and accepted.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko announced in mid-December at the RFU Executive Committee’s session in Moscow his decision to resign as the RFU president. Sergei Pryadkin, the president of the Russian Premier League (RPL), was appointed the acting RFU president until the Union’s presidential election on February 22.

RPL President Pryadkin said later that he had no plans of submitting his candidacy for the RFU presidential post and would serve as the acting president in Russia’s governing body of football until the elections in February.

In the period between 2008 and 2017, Dyukov also served as the president of Zenit St. Petersburg FC. During this period, the football club from Russia’s second largest city won three national football championships (2010, 2012, 2015), took two Russia Cups (2010, 2016) and also won the 2008 UEFA Cup and the 2008 UEFA Super Cup.