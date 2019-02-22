FIFA slaps Chelsea FC with ban on new players’ registration for next two transfer windows

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has imposed sanctions on Chelsea FC banning the English football club registering new players, both at the domestic and international levels, for the period of next two transfer windows, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the English club Chelsea FC and The Football Association for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18," the statement said.

According to FIFA, the club have breached regulations in "in the case of twenty-nine minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players," adding that Chelsea FC also breached regulations in "connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters."

"The Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods," according to the statement.

The global regulating body of football also ruled to fine England’s Chelsea FC 600,000 Swiss francs (almost $600,000) "and given a period of 90 days to regularize the situation of the minor players concerned."

Chelsea FC, which is owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is currently ranked 6th with 50 points in this Premier League’s season after having played 26 matches.