Gazprom Neft CEO Dyukov elected to take charge of Russian Football Union

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Alexander Dyukov, the chief executive of Russian oil major Gazprom Neft and the chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenit St. Petersburg football club, was elected president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) on Friday.

The voting to elect the new head of Russia’s governing football body took place at the RFU extraordinary conference in the Russian capital on February 22.

"Thank you for the support and trust, it is very important for me personally since it is not only a grand honor, but a huge responsibility as well," Dyukov said addressing the participants of the election conference.

"We are setting difficult tasks, but it makes them interesting to accomplish," he said. "We will be working as a single team, we all understand what we have to do and I believe we will manage everything."

All candidates wishing to run in the election had the time to submit a set of required documents with the RFU Election Committee by January 13. Dyukov, 51, was the only candidate, whose documents were submitted before the deadline and accepted.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko announced in mid-December at the RFU Executive Committee’s session in Moscow his decision to resign as the RFU president. Sergei Pryadkin, the president of the Russian Premier League (RPL), was appointed the acting RFU president until the Union’s presidential election on February 22.

RPL President Pryadkin said later that he had no plans of submitting his candidacy for the RFU presidential post and would serve as the acting president in Russia’s governing body of football until the elections in February.

In the period between 2008 and 2017, Dyukov also served as the president of Zenit St. Petersburg FC. During this period, the football club from Russia’s second largest city won three national football championships (2010, 2012, 2015), took two Russia Cups (2010, 2016) and also won the 2008 UEFA Cup and the 2008 UEFA Super Cup.