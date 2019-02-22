Zenit defeats Fenerbahce in UEFA Europa League playoff, enters Round of 16

ST. PETERSBURG, February 21. /TASS/. Russian FC Zenit has defeated Turkish FC Fenerbahce 3:1 in the second game of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday evening, consequently entering the Round of 16.

The match took place in St. Petersburg, with 50,488 fans in attendance.

The first goal of the game went to Zenit’s Magomed Ozdoyev (fourth minute), followed by Zenit’s Serdar Azmun (37th minute), Fenerbahce’s Mehmet Topal (43rd minute) and, once again, Serdar Azmun (76th minute).

Fenerbahce won 1:0 in the first match of the round in Istanbul.

The opponents in the Round of 16 will be decided on February 22 in Nyon, Switzerland.