Russian skier Ustyugov’s result annulled after incident with Norwegian athlete

Sport
February 22, 8:52 UTC+3 SEEFELD

During the race on Thursday, Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Ustyugov bumped into each other on the track

SEEFELD /Austria/, February 21. /TASS/. The result of Russian skier Sergei Ustyugov during a race within the framework of the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships has been annulled, the press service of the International Ski Federation (FIS) informed.

However, he will participate in the upcoming skiathlon event on February 23, Ustyugov’s German coach Markus Kramer stated. "He will participate in skiathlon," Kramer reaffirmed.

During the race on Thursday, Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Ustyugov bumped into each other on the track, and the Russian skier was on the verge of falling.

At the end of the race, Klaebo grabbed the gold with the result of 3 minutes 21.17 seconds, and his closest contender Federico Pellegrino completed the course taking silver with the result of 3 minutes 21.40 seconds. Another Russian skier Gleb Retivykh won the bronze, clocking the sprint distance in 3 minutes 22.54 seconds.

Sergei Ustyugov

Russian skier Ustyugov stroke bronze at Tour de Ski

The incident on the track was not forgotten as after crossing the finish line Russia’s Ustyugov and Norway’s Klaebo were seen to be engaged in heated debates and Ustyugov gave him a shove. The referees at the championship flashed a yellow card for Ustyugov following this post-race incident. Ustyugov’s coach Markus Kramer said an appeal was filed, but it was later turned down by the organizers of the tournament.

It is noted that Ustyugov received two yellow cards, one for unsportsmanlike behavior, and one for creating obstacles for his opponent during the race.

The next race within the championship will take place on Saturday, with skiathlon taking place on the same day.

Show more
