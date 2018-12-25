Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia announces team roster for 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Canada

Sport
December 25, 16:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships will be hosted by Canada between December 26 and January 5

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The coaching staff of the Russian national youth ice hockey team (Under-20) announced on Tuesday the roster for the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, to be hosted by Canada between December 26 and January 5.

According to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) the announced list of 25 players on the national squad at the upcoming World Junior Ice Hockey Championships includes:

Goalkeepers: Pyotr Kochetkov (Ryazan), Amir Miftakhov (Bars), Daniil Tarasov (Toros).

Defenders: Alexander Alekseev (Red Deer, Canada), Daniil Zharvlyov (Bars), Yevgeny Kalabushkin (SKA-Neva), Ilya Morozov (Sibir), Savely Olshansky (Zauralye), Alexander Romanov (CSKA), Mark Rubinchik (Toros), Dmitry Samorukov (Gelf).

Forwards: Artyom Galimov (Bars), Grigory Denisenko, Nikolai Kovalenko, Kirill Slepets (all from Lokomotiv), Vitaly Kravtsov (Traktor), Kirill Marchenko, Ivan Morozov, Vasily Podkolzin (all from SKA-Neva), Ivan Muranov (Dinamo), Klim Kostin (San Antonio, the United States), Stepan Starkov (Sochi), Alexander Khovanov (Moncton, Canada), Nikita Shashkov (Sibir), Pavel Shen (Salavat Yulayev).

The matches of the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships will be played in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Victoria. The ten participating teams were divided into two groups and Russia will be playing in Group A alongside with the teams from Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Switzerland.

Group B enlists the national teams from Finland, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Sweden and the United States.

The Russian team will begin its group stage journey with a match against Denmark on December 28 and will then face the Czech Republic (December 29), Switzerland (December 31) and Canada (January 1).

