Russian bobsledder Zubkov says to return Olympic gold after receives IOC’s personal letter

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s former bobsledder Alexander Zubkov told TASS on Monday he would return his two 2014 Olympic gold medals to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) only after he personally received a letter from the world’s governing Olympic body.

Based on an earlier ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Zubkov, who is currently the president of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, was obliged to return his two gold medals over violations of anti-doping regulations. The IOC stated earlier that it issued a relevant order requesting the return of the medals.

"I never received a letter from the IOC personally, therefore the issue of me returning the awards would be considered only after it happens," Zubkov said.

The IOC Disciplinary Commission announced in November 2017 that Zubkov’s 2014 Sochi Olympics gold medals in the Two-Man's Bobsleigh Event and in the Four-Man's Bobsleigh Event, as well as medalist pins and the diplomas were withdrawn and were subject to return to the IOC.

According to the information obtained earlier by TASS, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) received a letter from the IOC asking for assistance in the return of the medals to the world’s governing Olympic body.