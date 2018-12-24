Moscow Anti-Doping Lab ready for another visit WADA experts' visit

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 24. /TASS/. The Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory is ready for another visit of experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday.

"Everything necessary in line with our requirements and tasks has been provided to them," Kolobkov said. We are now waiting for their response. I do not know and not ready to announce it [the date of the third visit]."

Last Friday Kolobkov announced that a delegation of WADA experts concluded their second visit to the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab. The five-person delegation of experts led by independent expert Dr. Jose Antonio Pascual, who is a research scientist and academic in Barcelona, arrived in Moscow on December 17 to access data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, as required by WADA Executive Committee’s decision of September 20.

The delegation of experts arrived in the Russian capital for work to retrieve data on doping samples analysis of Russian athletes for the period between 2011 and 2015, kept at the former facility of the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

Granting access to LIMS (the Laboratory Information Management System) data is one of the key conditions for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The first visit of WADA experts to Moscow took place on November 28.