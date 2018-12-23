Scherbakova wins gold in women's singles at Russian Figure Skating Championship

SARANSK, December 22. /TASS/. Figure skater Anna Scherbakova has won gold in women's singles at the Russian Figure Skating Championship in Saransk.

Alexandra Trusova came in second, followed by Alyona Kostornaya in the third place. Alina Zagitova, who was leading after the short program, came in fifth.

Scherbakova, who will turn 15 in March 2019, took the first place in two stages of the Junior Grand Prix. In the final, she occupied the fifth place.

Zagitova is an Olympic champion. She also won gold at the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships and at the 2017 Grand Prix Finals.