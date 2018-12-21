Russian Paralympic Committee reimburses IPC reinstatement expenses

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has reimbursed all expenses connected with its membership reinstatement process with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Friday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Executive Board announced its decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which was one of the requirements for RPC’s reinstatement with the IPC. The RPC had also to repay 257,000 euros to compensate IPC’s expenses from the process of Russia’s membership reinstatement with the global Paralympic body.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has reimbursed the International Paralympic Committee all incurred expenses, which was one of the requirements for the organization’s reinstatement," Rozhkov said.

IPC President Andrew Parsons stated earlier that the issue of the RPC status could be reviewed early next year. The WADA Compliance Review Committee is set to present a recommendation to the WADA Executive Committee in mid-January on the RUSADA, which was reinstated in September on condition that it will grant access to the the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab to retrieve data on doping samples analysis of Russian athletes for the period between 2011 and 2015.

Rozhkov said that the RPC’s reinstatement will greatly depend on the recommendation from the WADA Compliance Review Committee in mid-January.

On August 7, 2016, the the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC’s ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.