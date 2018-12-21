Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Paralympic Committee reimburses IPC reinstatement expenses

Sport
December 21, 18:09 UTC+3 NOVOGORSK

That was one of the requirements for the organization’s reinstatement

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has reimbursed all expenses connected with its membership reinstatement process with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Friday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Executive Board announced its decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which was one of the requirements for RPC’s reinstatement with the IPC. The RPC had also to repay 257,000 euros to compensate IPC’s expenses from the process of Russia’s membership reinstatement with the global Paralympic body.

Read also

Sports minister hopes Russian Paralympic Committee will be reinstated next month

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has reimbursed the International Paralympic Committee all incurred expenses, which was one of the requirements for the organization’s reinstatement," Rozhkov said.

IPC President Andrew Parsons stated earlier that the issue of the RPC status could be reviewed early next year. The WADA Compliance Review Committee is set to present a recommendation to the WADA Executive Committee in mid-January on the RUSADA, which was reinstated in September on condition that it will grant access to the the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab to retrieve data on doping samples analysis of Russian athletes for the period between 2011 and 2015.

Rozhkov said that the RPC’s reinstatement will greatly depend on the recommendation from the WADA Compliance Review Committee in mid-January.

On August 7, 2016, the the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC’s ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Father of Russian hockey: 100 years since the birth of Anatoly Tarasov
9
Luka Modric clinches Ballon d'Or ending decade-long dominance by Messi, Ronaldo
13
Burning up the ice: Moscow hosts the Grand Prix of figure skating
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian crew could have operated cargo plane that crashed in DR Congo
2
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
3
Russian cutting-edge frigate starts sea trials
4
Diplomat comments on Pentagon chief’s resignation
5
US invested too much into Poroshenko, now has to ‘babysit’ him — Kremlin
6
Russia’s defense ministry to sign long-term contract for modernized Tor-family systems
7
Legislator hails Pentagon chief’s resignation as positive sign for Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT