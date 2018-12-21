Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian sports authorities propose over $58,000 award for winning gold at 2020 Olympics

Sport
December 21, 15:37 UTC+3 NOVOGORSK

A Russian athlete winning gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo may be awarded by the government with the sum of four million rubles

© EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Read also
Russian football players celebrate scoring in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match at Fisht Stadium

Deputy PM says year of 2018 was success for Russian sports

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, December 21. /TASS/. A Russian athlete winning gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo may be awarded by the government with the sum of four million rubles, according to a draft document presented on Friday at the Russian Sports Ministry’s extended board meeting.

The draft document states in particular that based on the results of the 2020 Olympics the prize winning money was divided into three categories: 4 million rubles (over $58,300) for the gold; 2.5 million rubles ($36,450) for the silver and 1.7 million rubles ($24,760) for the bronze.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo’s Japan between July 24 and August 9 and will see a total of 339 sets of medals to be contested in 33 sports (50 disciplines).

ADVERTISEMENT