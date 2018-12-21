WADA experts conclude second visit to Moscow Anti-Doping Lab

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, December 21. /TASS/. A delegation of experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has completed its second visit to Russia to the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Friday.

The five-person delegation of experts led by independent expert Dr. Jose Antonio Pascual, who is a research scientist and academic in Barcelona, arrived in Moscow on December 17 to access data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, as required by WADA’s Executive Committee decision of September 20.

"WADA experts have concluded today their second visit," Kolobkov said speaking at the ministry’s extended board meeting. "Several technical issues remain to be settled."

"The experts are satisfied with the visit," Kolobkov said adding that they were planning to come back with another visit to the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

"We should receive by the yearend an official statement from WADA regarding another visit of independent experts to the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. There will be another visit."

The delegation of experts arrived in the Russian capital for work to retrieve data on doping samples analysis of Russian athletes for the period between 2011 and 2015, kept at the former facility of the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

Granting access to LIMS (the Laboratory Information Management System) data is one of the key conditions for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The previous visit of WADA experts to Moscow took place on November 28.