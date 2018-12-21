Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sports minister hopes Russian Paralympic Committee will be reinstated next month

Sport
December 21, 14:21 UTC+3 NOVOGORSK

On August 7, 2016, the the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said he hopes that the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) will be reinstated with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in January.

"I hope that we will soon finish this work by having implemented the remaining requirements," Kolobkov said speaking at the ministry’s extended board meeting.

Russian athletes’ triumphs at 2018 Paralympics stir up national pride — sports minister

On August 7, 2016, the the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC’s ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.

Earlier this year, the world’s governing body of Paralympic sports stated that Russia’s membership suspension remained in force since the RPC failed to implement two provisions set out in the roadmap of the IPC Taskforce, which oversees the implementation of the requirements for the RPC reinstatement.

Para athletes from Russia participated in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the RPC with the IPC is currently suspended.

Russia’s so-called ‘neutral’ team of Para athletes brought home from PyeongChang a total of 24 medals, namely eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze, ranking second in the overall medal count of the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, after the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT