Canadian company made blades of gold for Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The leading Canadian manufacturer of figure skating gear Jackson Ultima Skates made blades of gold for 2018 Olympic Champion Alina Zagitova of Russia, the company's press service announced on Thursday.

The company posted on its Instagram a picture of the new blades with hashtag #alinazagitova and a caption, which reads "Fit for a champion."

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Fit for a champion. Matrix Supreme x Gold. Matrix is available in 5️⃣ different colors! Check out the link in our bio for more info! #JacksonFamily #MatrixBlades #figureskating #iceskating #iceskate #alinazagitova #figureskate #фигурноекатание #gold #champion Публикация от Jackson Ultima Figure Skates (@jackson.ultima) 19 Дек 2018 в 7:26 PST

In June, British company John Wilson Blades and Skates made blades of 24K rose gold for another Russian figure skater, Yevgeniya Medvedeva, who is two-time Olympic silver medalist, two-time world champion, two-time European champion and two-time Grand Prix Final champion.

Zagitova, 16, is the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics gold medalist in singles and the silver medalist in team event. She is also the winner of the 2018 European Championships in Moscow and the gold medalist of the 2017-2018 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya.