Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Canadian company made blades of gold for Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova

Sport
December 20, 18:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The company is the leading Canadian manufacturer of figure skating gear Jackson Ultima Skates

Share
1 pages in this article
Alina Zagitova

Alina Zagitova

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. The leading Canadian manufacturer of figure skating gear Jackson Ultima Skates made blades of gold for 2018 Olympic Champion Alina Zagitova of Russia, the company’s press service announced on Thursday.

The company posted on its Instagram a picture of the new blades with hashtag #alinazagitova and a caption, which reads "Fit for a champion."

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Fit for a champion. Matrix Supreme x Gold. Matrix is available in 5️⃣ different colors! Check out the link in our bio for more info! #JacksonFamily #MatrixBlades #figureskating #iceskating #iceskate #alinazagitova #figureskate #фигурноекатание #gold #champion

Публикация от Jackson Ultima Figure Skates (@jackson.ultima)

In June, British company John Wilson Blades and Skates made blades of 24K rose gold for another Russian figure skater, Yevgeniya Medvedeva, who is two-time Olympic silver medalist, two-time world champion, two-time European champion and two-time Grand Prix Final champion.

Zagitova, 16, is the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics gold medalist in singles and the silver medalist in team event. She is also the winner of the 2018 European Championships in Moscow and the gold medalist of the 2017-2018 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya.

Read also
Olympic champion in figure skating, Alina Zagitova

Datsyuk, Zagitova, Cherchesov get Russia’s national sports award

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Father of Russian hockey: 100 years since the birth of Anatoly Tarasov
9
Luka Modric clinches Ballon d'Or ending decade-long dominance by Messi, Ronaldo
13
Burning up the ice: Moscow hosts the Grand Prix of figure skating
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Attempts to solve political problems in Donbass militarily 'self-defeating', says Putin
2
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
3
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
4
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
5
Putin opposes censorship of rap music
6
Belgium officially begins importing wine from Russia
7
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT