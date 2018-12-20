Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s anti-doping work enormous, but problem not solved yet, Putin says

Sport
December 20, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We must be thinking not only about results, which are interesting and important, but about the health of our athletes as well," the president said

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s work in the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports is enormous, but the problem of doping has not been solved completely, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference.

"Firstly, it is our own fault to a great degree that we ended up in this situation," Putin said. "It is because the doping abuse did take place."

In December 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’ PyeongChang. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The IOC, however, allowed clean athletes to participate in the games as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ or OAR.

The ROC’s membership in the International Olympic Committee was reinstated shortly after the Olympic Games.

WADA experts arrive in Moscow to retrieve data from former Moscow Laboratory

"The other thing is that attempts are underway to impose a thesis on us that it was done at the state level, but this is not so - it has never been so and will never be so," the president said. "The work on the fight against doping has been enormous, but the problem is not solved completely."

"We must be thinking not only about results, which are interesting and important, but about the health of our athletes as well," he said. "But since these facts did take place we must we must admit them and say that it is our fault."

"It means we failed to properly organize the work on the fight against doping. This is the fault of organizations and state structures, which had to do it in the best way," Putin stated.

A group of technical experts from WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) arrived in Moscow on December 17 for work to retrieve data on doping samples analysis of Russian athletes for the period between 2011 and 2015, kept at the former facility of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. Granting access to LIMS (the Laboratory Information Management System) data is one of the key conditions for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"A commission from WADA is currently visiting us," Putin said. "Talks are underway with the Russian Sports Ministry and it concerns the examination of existing materials. I hope that the element of politicization, which does exist, will be completely eradicated in this sphere.".

