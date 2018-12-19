Next RFU president must raise football in Russia to new level, says Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A new president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), who will replace Vitaly Mutko in this post, must bring the sport of football in Russia to a new level, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets told TASS on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko announced about his resignation from the post of the RFU president earlier in the day during the RFU Executive Committee’s session. Sergei Pryadkin, the president of the Russian Premier League, was appointed the acting RFU president until the Union’s presidential election on February 22.

"An important decision has been made and it will lay the ground for the further development of football in our country," Golodets, who oversees issues of culture and sport in the Russian government, said in an interview with TASS. "I would like to thank Vitaly Mutko for all his efforts he implied to achieve results in the national football."

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia the national football team hosts managed for the first time in history to reach the knock-out stage of the world championships, but lost in the quarterfinals stage to Croatia, which edged them out in a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

"I hope that the new head of the RFU, who will be elected in completely free voting, will raise the football in Russia to a new level. We have all prerequisites today to reach this task," the deputy premier added.

A conference of the Russian Football Union to hear reports and to elect new president and officials has been scheduled for February 22, 2019.

Mutko announced in December 2017 his decision to temporarily step down from the post of the president of the RFU. Alexander Alayev, the RFU Director General, was appointed the acting president of Russia’s governing football body.