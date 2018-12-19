Coach Cherchesov thanks Mutko for support of Russian national football team

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Head Coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov thanked former president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vitaly Mutko for his support of the national squad, the team’s press service announced on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Mutko announced about his resignation from the post of the RFU president earlier in the day during the RFU Executive Committee’s session. Sergei Pryadkin, the president of the Russian Premier League, was appointed the acting RFU president until the Union’s presidential election on February 22.

"I took part today in the session of the Executive Committee, which discussed many important issues," Cherchesov was quoted as saying by the press service. "On behalf of the coaching staff I delivered a report on the work with the national team in 2018, having recounted in particular the preparations and further performance at the [2018 FIFA] World Cup and such interesting tournament in autumn as the [UEFA] Nations League."

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia the national football team hosts managed for the first time in history to reach the knock-out stage of the world championships, but lost in the quarterfinals stage to Croatia, which edged them out in a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

The Russian national team also took second place in its group of the second division of the UEFA Nations League.

"During the session we learnt that Vitaly Mutko is leaving his post," Cherchesov said. "I would like to thank him for all the support he rendered to the national team during the period of over two years."

"I believe it was the most important moment in professional relations between the president and the entire staff and players of the national team," he said. "This is why I am telling him once again my coaching and our team’s thank you."

Mutko took charge of the RFU in September 2015 after the resignation of the previous president, Nikolai Tolstykh.

Mutko, who also held the post of the Russian sports minister in 2012-2016, used to be in charge of the RFU between April 2005 and November 2009. He stepped down from the post of the organization’s president, following a government resolution, which required that state officials should quit top positions in sports federations.

In July 2015, an exception was made for Mutko to combine the posts of the sports minister and the RFU’s head, which allowed him to take part in the RFU presidential elections, which eventually saw him elected again as the head of the organization.

In December 2017, Mutko announced a decision to temporarily step down from the post of the president of the RFU. Alexander Alayev, the RFU Director General, was appointed the acting president of Russia’s governing football body.