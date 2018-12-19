RusAF sends to IAAF first five neutral-status applications of Russian athletes

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has sent to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) first five applications of national athletes requesting to grant them a neutral status for the next year’s participation in international tournaments, RusAF spokeswoman Natalia Yukhareva told TASS on Wednesday.

The IAAF Doping Review Board approved on December 18 an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to the RusAF. According to the document, "Athletes who were granted ANA status in 2018 are able to re-apply for eligibility in 2019 by completing a simplified application form."

Yukhareva told TASS on Wednesday that the submitted five applications today include the documents from reigning World and European Champion in high jump Maria Lasitskine, 2018 Indoor World Championship’s silver medalist in pole vault Anzhelika Sidorova and 2015 World Champion in running 110m hurdles Sergei Shubenkov.

"After settling the necessary formalities we have managed to promptly send to the IAAF applications of five athletes," Yukhareva said. "The applications are from Maria Lasitskine, Anzhelika Sidorova, Sergei Shubenkov, Olga Mullina and Maria Aglitskaya."

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. IAAF’s previously issued neutral-status permissions for Russian athletes expire on December 31, 2018.

The IAAF reported earlier that after the publication of the guidelines and application form in December 2017, the world’s athletics body received more than 200 applications from Russian athletes. A total of 73 Russian athletes were declared eligible to compete as authorized neutral athletes in 2018. 68 applications were denied and 6 athletes had their ANA status revoked. A number of further applications have been withdrawn or were submitted out of time.

On December 4, the IAAF Council decided at its session in Monaco to extend the membership suspension of the RusAF citing two criteria, which were still needed to be implemented by the Russian side to be reinstated.