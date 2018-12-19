Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mutko steps down as Russian Football Union President

Sport
December 19, 13:58 UTC+3

Mutko took the helm of the RFU in 2015, he also headed the Union in 2005-2009

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has stepped down as Russian Football Union (RFU) President, the RFU press service said.

Read also

Russian PM signs decree to dismiss Mutko from 2018 World Cup organizing committee

RFU Executive Board member Igor Lebedev told reporters that Russian Premier League (RPL) President Sergei Pryadkin would serve as acting RFU president until February 22, when the Union’s general meeting was scheduled to take place. Lebedev added that the nomination of candidates would last until February 12.

Mutko took the helm of the RFU in 2015, he also headed the Union in 2005-2009. In 2016, he was re-elected for another four-year term. However, in December 2017, he suspended his activities as RFU president, while RFU Director General Alexander Alayev was appointed as the Union’s acting president.

Pryadkin has been heading the RPL since 2007. In 2006-2007, he served as RFU director general. He is also a member of the European Leagues (EL) Board of Directors, the Professional Football Strategy Council (PFSC) and the Players’ Status, Transfer and Agents and Match Agents Committee.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Father of Russian hockey: 100 years since the birth of Anatoly Tarasov
9
Luka Modric clinches Ballon d'Or ending decade-long dominance by Messi, Ronaldo
13
Burning up the ice: Moscow hosts the Grand Prix of figure skating
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT