Mutko steps down as Russian Football Union President

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has stepped down as Russian Football Union (RFU) President, the RFU press service said.

RFU Executive Board member Igor Lebedev told reporters that Russian Premier League (RPL) President Sergei Pryadkin would serve as acting RFU president until February 22, when the Union’s general meeting was scheduled to take place. Lebedev added that the nomination of candidates would last until February 12.

Mutko took the helm of the RFU in 2015, he also headed the Union in 2005-2009. In 2016, he was re-elected for another four-year term. However, in December 2017, he suspended his activities as RFU president, while RFU Director General Alexander Alayev was appointed as the Union’s acting president.

Pryadkin has been heading the RPL since 2007. In 2006-2007, he served as RFU director general. He is also a member of the European Leagues (EL) Board of Directors, the Professional Football Strategy Council (PFSC) and the Players’ Status, Transfer and Agents and Match Agents Committee.