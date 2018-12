MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) has evaluated results of national football teams in 2018 as positive, Igor Lebedev, a member of the committee, Tweeted on Wednesday.

"The RFU Executive Committee has ruled to regard the results of Russian national football teams in 2018 as positive," Lebedev said. "The main task for the next year is to qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup."