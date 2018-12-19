Manchester United appoints Norway’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as head coach

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. England’s Manchester United has appointed Norway’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the head coach in place of Portugal’s Jose Mourinho, who parted with the club on Tuesday, the club’s press service announced on Wednesday.

The contract with the 45-year-old Norwegian specialist has been inked for the period until the end of the current Premier League’s season. His assistants will be Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Solskjaer played 359 games for Manchester United, scoring 123 goals. He won the title of England’s champion six times and also won a Champions League match. He played 67 matches for the national team, scoring 23 goals.

Since 2015, Solskjaer has led Norwegian association football club Molde. He was the team’s head coach in 2011-2014, and the club won Norway’s Championship twice over this period. Solskjaer also was a coach for Wales’ Cardiff football club (2014) and Manchester United’s youth team (2008-2011).

Manchester United is ranked sixth in this season of England’s championship, amassing 26 points from 17 matches. The club has qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 and will face France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).