Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Manchester United appoints Norway’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as head coach

Sport
December 19, 12:45 UTC+3

Solskjaer played 359 games for Manchester United, scoring 123 goals

Share
1 pages in this article
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. England’s Manchester United has appointed Norway’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the head coach in place of Portugal’s Jose Mourinho, who parted with the club on Tuesday, the club’s press service announced on Wednesday.

Read also

Mourinho leaves Manchester United

The contract with the 45-year-old Norwegian specialist has been inked for the period until the end of the current Premier League’s season. His assistants will be Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Solskjaer played 359 games for Manchester United, scoring 123 goals. He won the title of England’s champion six times and also won a Champions League match. He played 67 matches for the national team, scoring 23 goals.

Since 2015, Solskjaer has led Norwegian association football club Molde. He was the team’s head coach in 2011-2014, and the club won Norway’s Championship twice over this period. Solskjaer also was a coach for Wales’ Cardiff football club (2014) and Manchester United’s youth team (2008-2011).

Manchester United is ranked sixth in this season of England’s championship, amassing 26 points from 17 matches. The club has qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 and will face France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Father of Russian hockey: 100 years since the birth of Anatoly Tarasov
9
Luka Modric clinches Ballon d'Or ending decade-long dominance by Messi, Ronaldo
13
Burning up the ice: Moscow hosts the Grand Prix of figure skating
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT