Russia to officially bid for hosting 2021 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has decided to submit its bid with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to host the final of the 2021 Champions League in St. Petersburg, RFU executive Igor Lebedev said on Wednesday.

The UEFA announced on November 1 that St. Petersburg was one of the two cities, which submitted declarations of interest to host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. The other city is Germany’s Munich.

"The RFU Executive Committee has made a decision to put forward the candidacy of Gazprom-Arena in St. Petersburg for hosting the final match of the UEFA Champions League of the 2020/21 season. The main rival is Munich," Lebedev wrote on his Twitter account.

The declarations of interest are not binding, according to the UEFA, and final proposals with the bid dossiers must be submitted with the European governing football body by February 15, 2019. The host city will be announced by the UEFA Executive Committee in May or June of 2019.

Russia’s St. Petersburg was earlier granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. A newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 68,000-seat capacity stadium designed to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017.