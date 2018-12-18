Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IAAF to publish 2019 regulations for Russia’s ‘neutral- status’ athletes by Dec. 20

Sport
December 18, 19:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Federation will publish a press release on the regulations either on Tuesday or Wednesday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will publish on December 19 at the latest a list of regulations regarding the so-called neutral-status participation of Russian athletes in international tournaments next year, a spokesman for the IAAF told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the world’s governing body of athletics will publish a press release on the regulations either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

On December 4, the IAAF Council decided at its session in Monaco to extend the membership suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) citing a number of criteria, which were still needed to be implemented by the Russian side.

Following this decision the ARAF sent an official letter to the IAAF asking to define a set of regulations permitting Russian athletes to compete in international tournaments under the neutral status. The international organization replied that it would send the regulations at the issue to its Russian colleagues by December 15.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of ARAF, the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, the RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) and the Russian Sports Ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. The IAAF in turn decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the ARAF was reinstated. However, IAAF’s previously issued permission for the neutral-status participation expires on December 31, 2018.

Russia’s track and field athletes participated in the 2018 European Championships under a neutral flag. The country’s track and field athletes won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the 2018 European Championships, but they were not included in the overall medals standings due to their neutral status.

ADVERTISEMENT