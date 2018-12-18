Mourinho leaves Manchester United

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has bowed out from his post of the head coach in the middle of the Premier League’s season, the club’s press service announced on Tuesday.

Manchester United lost 1-3 to Liverpool FC on Sunday. With 17 fixtures already played this season, Manchester United FC is currently ranked 6th packing 26 points (seven wins, five defeats), and the club is 19 points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC.

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," the club’s press service said in a statement. "The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future."

Mourinho, 55, took charge of Manchester United as the head coach on May 27, 2016. The famous Portuguese specialist and the English club signed a contract until 2020 stipulating an annual salary of 26 million euros (almost $30 million). Due to the early termination of the contract, the club will pay Mourinho a compensation equaling his annual salary.