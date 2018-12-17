WADA experts arrive in Moscow to retrieve data from former Moscow Laboratory

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) arrived in Moscow on Monday evening to retrieve data from the former Moscow Laboratory.

The previous visit of WADA specialists to the Russian capital’s laboratory, which stores doping samples of Russian athletes and tests’ results for the period between 2011 and 2015, was held on November 28. Three WADA experts discussed with the Russian authorities further steps concerning the analysis of the laboratory’s data.

The team is led by independent expert Dr. Jose Antonio Pascual. The data extraction is expected to take three days.

The access to the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before the yearend is one of the key requirements for RUSADA’s full membership reinstatement with WADA.

RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told reporters earlier that the data of the Moscow Laboratory should be made accessible for WADA specialists before December 22.

In case the Russian anti-doping body fails to meet WADA’s criteria, it will be immediately stripped of its compliance status and Russian athletes will be denied the right to participate in international tournaments.