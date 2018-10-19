Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin congratulates Russian athletes upon victory at Youth Olympic Games in Argentina

Sport
October 19, 19:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president is sure that this victory is an important contribution to enhancing Russia’s international prestige as a major sports power

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Russia’s national team upon its victory at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

"I congratulate you upon an excellent performance at the 2018 3rd Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina. You decently represented our country at these high-profile competitions and for the first time became leaders in the unofficial team standing by winning a total of 59 medals, including 29 golds," the presidential message of congratulations published on the Kremlin’s website runs.

Putin believes that this victory is an important contribution to enhancing Russia’s international prestige as a major sports power and evidence that a whole generation of young and talented athletes has grown up in Russia’s regions.

"Joint efforts by the harmonious, united team of athletes, coaches and specialists have achieved impressive results and propelled you to long-cherished Olympic heights. This is a well-deserved reward for hard work, determination and excellent skill. We are sincerely proud Russia’s state anthem was played so many times in honor of our champions," Putin’s message runs.

Russian team’s record

Taking part in the 3rd summer Youth Olympic Games there were 4,012 athletes from 206 countries. For the first time ever in the history of the Olympic movement an equal number of male and female athletes participated. Russia was represented by 94 athletes in 27 sports.

The Russian team outperformed its own records as to the number of golds won and the overall number of awards. Russian athletes raked 59 medals (29 golds, 18 silvers and 12 bronzes). The previous record was set at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanking, China - 57 medals (27 golds, 19 silvers and 11 bronzes).

Vladimir Putin
ADVERTISEMENT