Moscow to host 2020 European Weightlifting Championships

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Moscow has won the right to host the 2020 European Weightlifting Championships, President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) Maxim Agapitov told TASS.

The decision was made at the Congress of the European Weightlifting Federation on Friday.

The 2019 European Championships will be held in Batumi, Georgia. Russia last hosted the tournament in 2011, at that time the competitions were held in Kazan.

Moscow hosted the European Weightlifting Championships in 1983.

The RWF’s suspension imposed by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) over doping violations last year is expiring on October 19.