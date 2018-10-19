Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian fighter’s father forgives McGregor, invites him to sambo competition

Sport
October 19, 8:13 UTC+3

McGregor had insulted Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov at news conferences several times before the fight.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. The father of Russian fighter and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he forgives Ireland’s Conor McGregor for his insults and invites him to Dagestan, which will host the world sambo championships.

Earlier, McGregor had insulted Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov at news conferences several times before the fight.

"I once again invite our close friend Oleg Nikolaevich Taktarov and McGregor as an honored guest for the tournament. I said that I forgive him all the insults. We should be merciful," Nurmagomedov said on Facebook.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White

UFC chief Dana White: Nurmagomedov to keep fighting despite recent melee in Las Vegas

Dagestan’s city of Kaspiysk hosts the world sambo championships on December 15.

UFC Champion Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland’s Conor McGregor during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 tournament in Las Vegas on October 6, defending his lightweight title. The victory over McGregor was the 11th in Nurmagomedov’s career in the UFC. The Russian defeated his opponents in all of his 27 fights. The 30-year-old Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta this April.

McGregor is one of the most famous fighters in the UFC history, who had 25 encounters in mixed martial arts and gained 21 victories. He won his first UFC title in 2015. McGregor became the first fighter to hold two UFC titles in different weight classes.

