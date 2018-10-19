Russian national team beats its record of medals at 2018 Youth Olympics

BUENOS AIRES, October 19. /TASS/. Athletes of the Russian national team set their new personal record in terms of the overall amount of medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Argentina.

On the final day of the competitions in Argentina’s Buenos Aires, the Russian futsal team was beaten by Brazil 1-4, winning silver. Russian boxer Ilia Popov secured gold in men’s light welter (64 kg) defeating Talgat Shaiken from Kazakhstan. Another boxer Ruslan Kolesnikov failed to win gold in men’s light heavy (81 kg) in a fight with Karol Itauma from Great Britain.

The squad of Russian athletes boasts a total of 59 medals (29 golds, 18 silvers and 12 bronzes), beating its national record. For the first time in history, the Russian national team was in the lead of the medal standings, followed by China (18-9-9) and Japan (15-12-12).

The Russian national team set its previous record at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in China’s Nanjing, winning 57 medals (27-19-11). The Russian athletes secured the second place in the medal standings, while China was in the lead (38-13-14).

The Russians won the gold in Buenos Aires in such competitions as shooting, BMX, taekwondo, swimming, break-dance (breaking), judo, rhythmic gymnastics, wrestling, artistic gymnastics, boxing and beach volleyball. Most of the medals were brought in swimming events - 13 golds, four silver and two bronzes. Russian boxers yielded three gold medals. Gymnast Sergei Naidin took home the biggest number of medals among Russians - two silvers and two bronzes. Kseniia Klimenko won the Russian team’s only gold medal in artistic gymnastics and also took one silver.

The closing ceremony of the third Youth Olympic Games was held on Thursday.